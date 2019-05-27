HANOVER TWP. — Alfred J. Bukeavich Jr., 84, of the Newtown section of Hanover Township, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home.

Born in Edwardsville on Sep. 19, 1934, he was the son of the late Alfred J. Sr. and Anna (Varnagiris) Bukeavich.

He was a graduate of St. Leo's High School, Ashley and he served in the U.S. Army from July, 1957 to July, 1959, attaining the rank of SP4.

He was employed by Dana Perfumes, Mountain Top, for 35 years, until his retirement. He was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, where he served as an usher.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerome Bukeavich.

Surviving is his sister-in-law, Carolyn Yatko and her husband, Walt; nephews, Brian, Gary, Paul and Neal Bukeavich, several grand-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A Liturgical Service will be at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.