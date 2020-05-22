MT. POCONO — The Rev. Alfred J. Vito, of Mount Pocono, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The Rev. Alfred J. Vito, son of the late James A. and E. Irene Freese Vito, was born in Hazleton on Feb. 6, 1955. He received his early education at Most Precious Blood School, Hazleton, and graduated from Bishop Hafey High School, Hazleton. Father received a B.A. from Kings College, Wilkes Barre, and his MBA from Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J. He began his studies for the priesthood at St. Pius X Seminary and earned a M.Th. from Christ the King Seminary, New York. Father Vito was ordained to the priesthood on Sept. 1, 1984, in the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton, by the Most Reverend James C. Timlin, D.D., Bishop Emeritus of Scranton. Father Vito served various assignments in his nearly 36 years as a priest in the Diocese of Scranton. He served as Assistant Pastor of Our Lady of Grace, Hazleton, and St. Thomas Aquinas, Archbald. Father served as Catechist at Bishop Hafey High School, Hazleton, while in residence at Most Precious Blood, Hazleton. He served as Director of Religious Formation at Bishop Neumann High School, Williamsport, while in residence at Annunciation Rectory, Williamsport, and Director of Religious Formation at Notre Dame High School, East Stroudsburg, and Chaplain at East Stroudsburg University, while in residence at St. Matthew, East Stroudsburg. He was appointed Administrator of St. Bernadette, Canadensis, and then their Pastor. Father also served as Pastor of St. Rocco and St. Anthony of Padua, Dunmore, St. Lawrence, Great Bend, St. John, East Stroudsburg, St. Rita's, Gouldsboro, and St. Joseph, Matamoras, and St. Patrick, Milford. He served as Senior Priest of St. Nicholas, Wilkes Barre, and Most Precious Blood, Hazleton. Father also served as Chaplain at Mercy Center, Dallas. Father Vito is survived by his brother and sisters; James Vito Jr. and wife, Susan, of Scottsdale, Ariz., Carole Dacostino and husband, John, of Mountain Top, Annetta Williams and husband, Fillmore, of Drums, and Elaine Vito Boggs and husband Ron, of Largo, Fla. Many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews also survive. Due to the current health care crisis, a public Mass will be scheduled and announced at a future date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fierro Funeral Service, Hazleton.



