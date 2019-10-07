|
DALLAS — Alice A. Russomano, 75, of Dallas, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Tiffany Court, Edwardsville. She was born Nov. 28, 1943, in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Stewart and Anna Clarke Watkins.
She was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Luzerne County Community College and King's College. Alice was employed in marketing for Blue Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania. She enjoyed playing the violin and volunteering her time.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Grace Ashby, Anne Claire Kennedy; brothers, John, Thomas and Clarke Watkins.
Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Bonaventure Russomano; children, Kathy Kaiser and her partner, Kristin Schuler, Debbie MacDonald and her husband, Brian, Mark Roberts and his wife, Drenda; grandchildren, Joseph, Alicia, Katie, Randi, and Jennifer; brother, James Watkins and his wife, Shirley; nieces, nephews, and her beloved dog, Bailey.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by Deacon Donald Crane. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Memorial donations can be sent to: , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, or to King's College, 133 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711. Condolences can be sent to: www.eblakecollins.com.