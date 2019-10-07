Times Leader Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
For more information about
Alice Russomano
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Russomano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice A. Russomano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice A. Russomano Obituary

DALLAS — Alice A. Russomano, 75, of Dallas, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Tiffany Court, Edwardsville. She was born Nov. 28, 1943, in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Stewart and Anna Clarke Watkins.

She was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Luzerne County Community College and King's College. Alice was employed in marketing for Blue Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania. She enjoyed playing the violin and volunteering her time.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Grace Ashby, Anne Claire Kennedy; brothers, John, Thomas and Clarke Watkins.

Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Bonaventure Russomano; children, Kathy Kaiser and her partner, Kristin Schuler, Debbie MacDonald and her husband, Brian, Mark Roberts and his wife, Drenda; grandchildren, Joseph, Alicia, Katie, Randi, and Jennifer; brother, James Watkins and his wife, Shirley; nieces, nephews, and her beloved dog, Bailey.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by Deacon Donald Crane. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Memorial donations can be sent to: , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, or to King's College, 133 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711. Condolences can be sent to: www.eblakecollins.com.

Published in Times Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
Download Now