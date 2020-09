WILKES-BARRE — Alice B. (Jamica) Mamola, 85, of Wilkes-Barre, died Sept. 14, 2020. She is survived by husband, Francis. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday in Parish of Saint Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Those attending services should assemble at church by 10:45 a.m. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at funeral home, 625 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Masks and social distancing required.