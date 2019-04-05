Alice Jane Cherrie Scarborough, 88, died peacefully in Greenville, S.C., the morning of March 30, 2019.

Jane was predeceased by her husband, Truman Guy Scarborough Sr., of Titusville, Fla., and her parents, Joseph and Edna Cherrie, of Nanticoke.

Jane was a longtime member of Indian River City United Methodist Church and had joined the Parrish Medical Center Auxiliary in 1989. She was an active member and supporter of the national Elderhostel program, designed to keep seniors physically and mentally active, having attended more than 30 sessions in the U.S. and abroad. She was also actively involved in volunteering in the church and school activities.

Jane was a graduate of Penn State University and taught in Verona, New Jersey, and Santa Maria, California, prior to relocating and teaching in Titusville for two years.

Jane is survived by her son, Larry Joe and his wife, Debbi, of Cleveland, S.C.; Truman Guy Scarborough Jr. and Barbara Jean, of Titusville, Fla.; Sallie Scarborough Cobb, of Trussville, Ala.; brother, Don Cherrie of Largo, Fla.; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, in Indian River City United Methodist Church, Titusville. In lieu of flowers, donations to Indian River City United Methodist Church; earmarked for 'Children's Home' are requested.