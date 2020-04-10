ASTON — Alice L. Davies, age 93, a long-time resident of Aston, passed away on April 2, 2020, at her home. Raised in Miners Mills in Wilkes-Barre, Alice was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School and the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science (now University of the Sciences). Alice went on to work as a pharmacist at the Wyoming Valley Hospital (now Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center) in Wilkes-Barre. Alice was a member of the Church of St. Joseph in Aston.

She was the daughter of the late Nicholas L. and Alice Lamb, wife of the late Richard S. Davies, mother of the late Ross R. Davies, and sister of the late Marcella Pericci.

She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Robin L. Davies (Thomas Loftus) and Sharon L. Sallade (Brian), nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: Private. Burial: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Church of St. Joseph (https://stjosephaston.org/ or at 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014) or Aston Township Public Library (https://astonlibrary.org/ or at 3270 Concord Rd, Aston, PA 19014). Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.