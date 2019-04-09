WILKES-BARRE — Alice Louise May, age 49 of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on March 24, 1970, and was the daughter of Marsha Cragle, of Luzerne, and the late Carl May Sr.

Alice was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and niece.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Kottler and sister-in-law, Jamie May.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are: sons: Michael Lee May, of Plymouth; Matthew Lee Faux, of Nanticoke; daughter: Desirae Lee Kempa, of Tunkhannock; brothers: Carl May Jr., of Glen Lyon; Harry May, of Laurel, Md.; Chad (Don) Cragle, of Wilkes-Barre; Matthew Cragle, of Wilkes-Barre; sister: Cindy Davison, of Wilkes-Barre; six grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, from the Outlet Bible Tabernacle, 468 Lehman-Outlet Road, Dallas, PA 18612, with Pastor Carl Howie officiating.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Pikes Creek.

Online condolences can be received at clswansonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Outlet Bible Tabernacle to help cover the final expenses.