NANTICOKE — Alice M. Olejar, 82, of Rye Street, Nanticoke, passed away Sunday Nov. 24, 2019, at her home.

Alice was born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 28, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Anna Martin.

Alice was a graduate G.A.R. High School and was employed in the local electronics industry for many years. She was also a member of the Honey Pot Volunteer Fire Department.

Alice was preceded in death by sisters Anna and Helen.

Surviving are her husband of 60 years of marriage, Gerald Olejar; daughter Andrea Bushelli and her husband Randy; son Stephen Olejar and his wife Ruth; grandchildren Briana Capps, Alexander Bushelli, Rachel, Michael and Alicia; great-grandchild Raylee; brother Andy Martin.

A memorial service for Alice will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.