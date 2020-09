Alice Sokirka, 93, died Sept. 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 9 a.m. Saturday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Those attending services are required to wear a face covering and abide by the CDC state social distancing requirements.