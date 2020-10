KINGSTON — Alice T. Umphred, of Kingston, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Surviving are her husband of 72 years, Edward, of Kingston. Her burial will be private at the convenience of the family, in accordance with her wishes. Arrangements are being made by Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.