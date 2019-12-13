SHAVERTOWN — Alison Kovalchik, 63 of Shavertown, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Born April 3, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Barbara Groh Miller. She was a graduate of Meyers High School and earned her bachelors degree in art from Wilkes University. Our Alison was the consummate giver, to her children and family, and to her friends and loved ones in the community whom she treated as family. She inherited an artistic talent that will live on in the handmade jewelry she gave as gifts and her art that hangs on the walls of the people whom she adored. She blended her love of her Jewish heritage with her love of art making one-of-a-kind kippot and Judaica pieces inspired by her seven trips to Israel.

She found true joy in tutoring children in Hebrew prior to their Bar and Bat Mitzvah. She immersed herself in ancient tradition yet always championed the progressive values of charity, kindness and equality. In spite of her chronic illnesses, she personified what we all should aspire to be, a member of the community loved and adored by all.

She fought debilitating circumstances with unmatched grace, as well as a ferocity that did not match her soft-spoken nature. She persisted through her physical trials and carried on to continue to give unending support and love to her children and dear friends. She possessed a scientific and curious mind, she was a voracious reader, an unmatched cook and a champion of lifelong learning and teaching and was truly born to be a mother. Her physical presence in the lives of her loved ones are voids that will never be filled, but her incredible enduring spirit lives on in everyone she loved.

She is survived by the father of her children, Marc Kovalchik; children Jacob and Alexandra Kovalchik of Phoenix, Arizona; brothers Christopher Miller of Lehman and Jeff Miller of Walden, New York; and sister Robin Musanya of Solana Beach, California.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, from the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St. Wilkes-Barre, with interment in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Temple Israel Rabbi Discretionary Fund in her memory.

Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for additional information.