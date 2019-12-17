PITTSTON — Alison Marie MacLean passed away at her home in Pittston, on Dec. 9, 2019.

She was born on April 14, 1964 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Ali was a resident of the Wyoming Valley for 40 years. Her generous heart and kind spirit will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Alison was preceded in death by her father, Malcolm MacLean Jr.; sister Helenmary MacLean; and brother, Michael MacLean.

She is survived by her daughter, Gracie MacLean, Pittston; mother Virginia DeLaney, DeLand, Florida; sister Teresa MacLean, DeLand, Florida; and niece Delaney MacLean Ansell (Tyler), Tampa, Florida.

A celebration of her life will be held at Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township, 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday Dec. 21, 2019.

A Blessing service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

For further information or to express your condolences to Alison's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.