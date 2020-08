BEAR CREEK TWP. — Alissa Karen Conahan Wright, 30, of Bear Creek Township, died Aug. 20, 2020. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains. Following CDC and state guidelines, attendance will be limited and all attendees are required to wear a mask to cover nose and mouth area. For directions to service, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.