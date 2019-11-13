PITTSTON — Allan J. Jacobs, 66, of Pittston, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Township. He and his loving wife, Debra A. Corrado Jacobs, celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on Oct. 14, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of Elizabeth Glasson Jacobs Repine and the late Carl Jacobs.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, who was cherished by his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Deanna Hamburger and husband, Henry, Amy Taylor and husband, Thomas, Paul Jacobs and wife Victoria, Jay Jacobs, Jeffrey Jacobs; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers Jerry and Harry Repine; sisters Ellen Kalinas, Lizette Neuffer and Donna Spano; several nieces & nephews.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, Baloga Funeral Home Inc. 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith). Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.