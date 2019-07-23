Allan Monahan

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
42 Redwood Drive
Laflin, PA
Obituary
LAFLIN — Allan Monahan, 89, of Laflin, died on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Gino Merli Veterans Center, Scranton.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 25, 1931, the son of the late Joseph and Esther (Shrank) Monahan. He was proud to serve his country in the Korean War. He was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Geraldine (Riley) Monahan; brothers John, Robert and Joseph Monahan; and sisters Joan Jennings, Ann Brannan, Doris Klem and infant sister, Catherine Monahan.

Surviving are son, Kevin Monahan and his wife, Robin, of Laflin; two grandchildren, Joseph and Sean Monahan; and sisters Theresa Rockwell (Bob), Barbara Monahan and Marion Ellis (Jim). Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin. Family and friends may call before the Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, PA 18702.
Published in Times Leader from July 23 to July 24, 2019
