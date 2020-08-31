1/1
Allen Jacob Rebennack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KINGSTON — Allen Jacob Rebennack, 88, of Kingston, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospice, Dunmore, surrounded by his loving daughters, after a brief cancer diagnosis.

Born May 12, 1932, he was the son of the late Albert and Edna Rebennack.

He was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1950, and attended Wilkes College after first serving his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a long-time member of Grace Episcopal Church Kingston, and the American Legion Post 672 Dallas. He enjoyed years of active employment with his brothers at the former Rebennack Appliances and Appliance Parts and Supply, Kingston, and was preceded in death by his elder brother, Robert Rebennack.

He is survived by four daughters, Deborah Schultz and her husband Henry, of Harleysville, granddaughter Sarah and husband Rev. Michael Nowling and two great-granddaughters, Naomi and Claire; Laurie Oakley, of Kingston, granddaughter Erin Oakley and great-granddaughter Hayden; Amy Pipan and spouse Adria, of Plains, and three grandsons, Jamie Groom, Matthew Groom, and George Poplawski; and Lynn Orbin and her husband Robert and grandson Bobby, of Mountain Top. He is also survived by his brother, Ted Rebennack, of Shavertown, and two nieces, Dawn Starolis, of Douglasville; and Dena and husband Jay Hornung, of Langhorne; and by three great-nieces and three great-nephews.

A special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Sacred Heart for the kindness and compassion they showed daily.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2020, at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Immediately following, a graveside funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. at Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Township. Father Earl Trygar of Grace Episcopal Church in Kingston will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 Williams St., Dunmore, PA 18510.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved