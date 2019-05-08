LEHMAN TWP. — Allen L. Fox Sr., 93, of Lehman Township, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born in White Haven on March 19, 1926, and was the son of the late Chester and Hannah Maschal Fox.

Allen served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Allen retired in 1991 from Offset Paperback, Dallas. After his retirement, he worked with his son, Allen Jr., at Black Tie Luxury Limousine. He was a member of the Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church and the Osage Lodge 712, Lehman. Allen enjoyed playing his steel guitar.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Katherine Kocher, who passed away in 2002; infant daughter, Jill; granddaughter Cassie Mericle; grandson Angelo Matz; sister Anna Robinson; and son-in-law Richard Matz.

Allen is survived by son Allen L. Fox Jr. and his wife, Rita, of Jackson Township; daughters Linda Mericle, of Lehman Township, Emma Matz, of Drums, and Tammy Marancik and her husband, Louis, of Lake Township; sister Gladys Heckman; grandchildren Allison Fox, Stacey Urban and her husband, Robert, Nicole Cosentino and her husband, Robert, Angela Ey and her husband, Travis, and Richie Matz; great-grandchildren William Urban, Angelo Cosentino, Gio Cosentino, Emma Ey and Harper Ey.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, from the Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, 1011 Mountain View Drive, Lehman, with Pastor Lori Robinson officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Interment will be in the Kocher Cemetery, Lake Township.

Allen's children would like to thank Louis for his compassionate care given to their father.

Online condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.