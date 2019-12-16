PRINGLE — Alma M. Woydzick, 89, of Pringle, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Residential Hospice In Patient Unit, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Hudak Tomasura. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and making rosaries with the St. Hedwig's Rosary Makers.

In addition to her parents, Alma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Martin S. Woydzick; sisters, Agnes Oncay, Mary Harvey, Hermina Harvey, Irene Tomasura, Helen Wadas and Bernardine Husband; and brothers, Peter, David, Richard and Albert Tomasura.

She is survived by her loving sons, Joseph M. Woydzick, of Harrisburg; Stanley P. and his wife, Terri Gutosky-Woydzick, of Old Forge; granddaughter, Amiee and her husband, Dennis Fox; great-grandson, Dennis Joseph Fox; great-granddaughter, Mia Elizabeth Fox; sister, Petronella Michaels, of Edwardsville; sister-in-law, Sally Steinkirchner and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home Inc., 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, Nesbitt Street, Larksville.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, and from 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning until time of service.

Alma's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff for the excellent care given by the Little Flower Manor; Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Residential Hospice, all of Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alma's memory to St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville or charity of donors choice.

