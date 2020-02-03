WILKES-BARRE — Alma Nardone passed away in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 31, 2020, following a short illness.

A lifelong resident of Wilkes-Barre, Alma was a wonderful sibling, Aunt and caretaker to countless friends and family members. She helped raise dozens of nieces, nephews, and their children (and their pets).

A graduate of G.A.R. High School, she was a member of Holy Rosary Church. She displayed a palpable zest for life and for her family, co-workers and friends. For many years, while holding down a full-time job for RCA Corporation, Alma purchased and ran Enrico's Pizza in Wilkes-Barre where she served generations of pizza lovers.

Hers was truly a life of service. Following retirement, she was a regular visitor at local nursing homes taking care of family members and friends to the point where she was often mistaken as a member of the staff.

The youngest daughter of Enrico and Assunta Nardone, she is survived by her brother, Professor Henry Nardone and his wife, Beth, sister Vera Elias, and sister-in-law, Jean Nardone and by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Alma was pre-deceased by her brother, Lawrence Nardone, and by her sisters, Della Cardoni, Norma Wilkie and infant siblings Mary and Enrico.

Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alma's name may be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Alma's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.