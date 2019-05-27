HARVEYVILLE — Alois (Al) Knapich, 94, well known dairy farmer of Harveyville, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, under the care of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, in-patient unit, Dunmore, following a brief illness.

Born July 17, 1924, in Nanticoke, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mamie Bedofski Knapich. He graduated from Huntington Mills High School, class of 1942.

He served his country with the Army's 15th Infantry Regiment during World War II, earning the World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal and European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal. He was honorably discharged in November, 1946, attaining the rank of Tech 4.

He married the former Grace DiMaggio and they operated the family dairy farm which Al's father began in the mid 1930's. From the early age of twelve, and following his stint in the military, he continued dairy farming until 1991. He raised beef for ten more years until retiring at age 75. He had a love for raising and tending to his farm animals as well as other animals and pets. He also instilled the love of animals and farming to his family and many nieces and nephews, who had fun and enjoyed time spent at the farm.

Al was a life-long member of St. Martha's Catholic Church, Fairmount Springs and a loyal participant of Eucharistic adoration; a member of Luzerne County Farmers Association and Pennsylvania Farmers Association.

The last member of his immediate family, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Marie Saluta and brothers, Joseph, John and Stanley Knapich.

Surviving is his wife, Grace, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage; a daughter, Mary and husband John Mock, of New Freedom; grandchildren, Alexander Mock and his wife, Katrina, Corey Mock, Brady Mock and Nadia Mock; a sister-in-law, Beverly Knapich, of Dallas, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Martha's Catholic Church, 260 Bonnieville Road, Stillwater, with the Rev. Louis T. Kaminski as celebrant.

Interment with military honors will follow in the parish cemetery.

A viewing and period of visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Knapich's memory may be made to Animal Rescue Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Dr., New Freedom, PA 17349, or, to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Dr., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.