GREENSBURG — Alvin Ullman, 85, passed away on June 28, 2019, in Greensburg, after a long and fulfilling life as a husband, father and good friend to all he met.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, on June 5, 1934. His parents, Jacob and Esther, were Jewish immigrants from Poland. Jacob provided for his family by establishing a grocery store in Wilkes-Barre, where Al was raised. Al graduated from Coughlin High School and was very active in the Jewish Fraternity Sigma Alpha Ro and the Jewish Community Center.

A graveside service for Al will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at Emanu-El Israel Cemetery on Middletown Road in Hempfield Township near Greensburg.

Donations in memory of Alvin Ullman can be made to the place that brightened his youth and which he recalled with warmest memories to the end of his life, the Friedman Jewish Community Center, 613 S.J. Strauss Lane, Kingston, PA 18704. Arrangements are being handled by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, Greensburg. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.