1/1
Alyce (Wright) Gothro
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Alyce (Wright) Gothro, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 14, 2020.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Julia Wright. A graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, she was employed at Leslie Fay as a secretary and later at Leonard's Jewelers in Wilkes-Barre. Alyce was a life long resident of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.

Surviving are her daughter, Lori Kubaugh and her husband, Bill; grandson and her pride and joy, Eric Glas; her best friend and sister, Mildred Shuleski; nephew, Ron Shuleski and his wife, Diane; niece, Donna Cording her husband, David and their son, Daniel.

Alyce will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral
09:30 AM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Dominic’s Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved