WILKES-BARRE — Alyce (Wright) Gothro, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 14, 2020.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Julia Wright. A graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, she was employed at Leslie Fay as a secretary and later at Leonard's Jewelers in Wilkes-Barre. Alyce was a life long resident of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.

Surviving are her daughter, Lori Kubaugh and her husband, Bill; grandson and her pride and joy, Eric Glas; her best friend and sister, Mildred Shuleski; nephew, Ron Shuleski and his wife, Diane; niece, Donna Cording her husband, David and their son, Daniel.

Alyce will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.