Amber Marie Olinits passed away peacefully in Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital on March 6, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Born July 2, 1987, she was the daughter of Dr. Michael P. and Joyce A. Olinits of Pocono Lake.

Amber was a 2005 graduate of Bishop Hoban High School and a 2010 graduate of Mount Aloysius College. She received a bachelor's degree in sign language interpretation and was employed by Sign Language Specialists of Western Pa.

Amber was a kind and sweet soul who loved her family and profession. She made many wonderful friends and colleagues throughout her life. She was of the Catholic faith.

Amber was a sports fanatic and a dedicated New England Patriots fan. She never missed a game and even attended many home games in Foxboro, Mass.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers, Peter (Pam) and Michael (Marysia); godsons Liam and Logan Olinits; fiancé Robert Spahn; Gail Glunt; her cat, Cotto; and a large extended family and many friends.

She had numerous friends and families who cared for her in Locust Lake Village. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Anna Marie Williams and Peter and Marie Olinits.

The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Shavertown.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.