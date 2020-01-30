WEST WYOMING — Amelia (Magni) Brislin, 90, of West Wyoming, died Jan. 26, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital surrounded by her family.

She resided at 17 English St., West Wyoming, with her brother, Stephen A. Magni Sr.; sister-in-law and caretaker for two years, Diane Magni; nieces Donna and Ada Magni and nephew, Anthony Magni.

Born Sept. 19, 1929, Amelia was the daughter of the late Adonio and Ada (Pasquale) Magni.

Prior to her retirement, she was a kindergarten teacher in the Wyoming Area School District for over 40 years and delighted her students with her piano skills.

Amelia was a member of St. Monica Parish, West Wyoming.

In addition to her parents, Amelia was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John Brislin, on Oct. 11, 2017; and her sister, Juliana "Judy" Capone, of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Surviving in addition to the family members she resided with are her niece, Diana Magni-Baker and her husband, August; great-niece Meredith Baker; nephew, Stephen A. Magni Jr. and his family; and nieces and nephews from Indiana and their families.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held from St. Monica's Parish and officiated by the Rev. Peter A. Tomczak, pastor. Interment followed in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Monica Parish, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming, PA 18644.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.