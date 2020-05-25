Amelia "Babe" Dowling passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Born Jan. 24, 1939, in Hanover Green, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Dowling and Amelia Yasko Dowling. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine, Florence and Antoinette. Amelia is survived by her son, Jeffrey and his wife Lisa, of Shavertown; grandchildren, Olivia and Benjamin; nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. A special thank you to all medical staff that cared for Babe. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Charles V. Sherbin Funeral Home, Hanover Township.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store