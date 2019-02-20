CHICAGO, Ill. — Amy Claire Simington, 42, of Chicago, Ill., died Feb. 11, 2019, following a brief illness.

She was born in Somerville, N.J., on Sept. 4, 1976, and was the daughter of Gordon W. and Claire Marie Schall Simington, of Hobe Sound, Fla.

Amy graduated from Hillsborough High School (N.J.) in 1994 and the University of Maryland with a B.S. in horticulture in 1999. Amy moved to Florida following graduation and was employed as a supervisor with the Florida Department of Agriculture for several years. Amy loved horticulture and the outdoors and took great pride creating and managing several garden centers in the Tampa and St. Petersburg areas.

Amy later relocated to Chicago, enrolled in culinary classes and became a chef. She was soon hired by the Little Sisters of the Poor, where she was truly appreciated by everyone. Many Sisters and residents frequently commented on her clever culinary creations.

Amy was a very giving and caring person, earning the Somerset County Youth Volunteerism Award during her senior year in high school. In fact, during a scholarship ceremony, one of the presenters referred to her as "the Mother Theresa of Hillsborough." Never self-seeking, she preferred to work behind the scenes in all her pursuits.

Amy was predeceased by her grandparents, Gordon Sr. and Mrs. Bertha Simington and Stanley and Isabel Schall.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by uncles: Ronald (Barbara) Schall, Richard (Elizabeth) Schall and Daniel (Mary Beth) Schall; aunts Wendy (Bill) Skillman and Lori (Paul) Leadingham; and numerous cousins. Amy will be sadly missed by all her friends and family.

Funeral services are 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Rts. 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 Route 29, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Alex Roche officiating.

Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, Attn: Sister Marcella, 2325 N. Lakewood Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.

Online condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.