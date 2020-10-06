1/1
Ana C. Sot
WILKES-BARRE — Ana C. Sot, 87, of Gardner Avenue, Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Born in Independencia, Ceara, Brazil, she was the daughter of the late Joaquin and Maria Ramalho Costa. She arrived in this country in 1958 and was naturalized in 1964 at Anchorage, Alaska. She married Joseph A. Sot in Washington, D.C., in 1960.

Ana loved her garden and grape vine, canning tomatoes and grape jelly, cooking her special dishes such as rice, stuffed peppers and pigs in a blanket and truly loved playing the lottery.

She was a lifelong member of Saint Benedict Parish, Parsons, formerly Saint Dominic's Church and was devout in praying the rosary daily. She was an active member of the Charles T. Adams Senior Citizen Center in Wilkes-Barre, where she participated in many trips and activities, including playing bingo. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends in the U.S. and Brazil.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Sot, 1993, and her chihuahua, Chico.

Surviving are her daughters; Eva Sot-Crawford and son-in-law, Earl, of Parsons, Debbie Curtin and son-in-law, Tom, of Lebanon and Wanessa McGuire, of Plains; adored grandchildren; Sean Lehman, Jennifer Curtin, Emily Curtin and Thomas Curtin.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at noon from Yanaitis Funeral Home, 55 Stark St., Plains Township.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
