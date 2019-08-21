MOUNTAIN TOP — Anastasia "Stacie" Hollock, 53, of Mountain Top, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the home of her sister in Nanticoke.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John and Esther Ridnick Hollock and was a graduate of Crestwood High School, Class of 1983. She was employed as a pharmaceutical technician, enjoyed watching reruns on TV and was a avid Phillies fan.

She is survived by her siblings, John Hollock and his wife, Sandy, David Hollock and his wife, Theresa, Robert Hollock, Edward Hollock and his wife, Cynthia, all of Mountain Top, and Mary Ann Price and her husband, Vincent, and their son, Brandon Price, with whom Stacie resided; and several other nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. The Rev. Joseph Evanko will officiate. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Friends are invited to join the family from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

Arrangements by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, Mountain Top, www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com.