BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Andrea Lee Gracey Wideman passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Brooksville, Fla.

She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Joel Wideman, of Brooksville; son, Oliver Wideman and wife, Aimee Lynn Alfonso-Wideman, of Harrisburg; daughter, Aleesha Pluskota and husband, Daniel and granddaughters, Abigail and Debreanne, of Spring Hill, Fla.

Preparations are being made for a private service.