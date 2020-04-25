EDWARDSVILLE — Andrea Schappert, 71, of Edwardsville, passed away unexpectedly, at home, on April 23, 2020.

Andrea was born on March 6, 1948, in Kingston, to Alfred and Helen Sileski. After graduating from West Side Central Catholic High School, she went on to study at Wilkes College, Marywood University and College Misericordia, where she attained her master's degree in nutrition. She also achieved her certification as a lactation consultant.

Andrea worked many years for the WIC Clinic and Maternal & Family Health Services. She made many great friends there, and she continued to socialize with them even after her retirement in 2013.

In 1966, Andrea met James Edward Schappert and they wed in in 1968, going on to have three children, Helene, James and Joan.

After having her children, she decided to dedicate her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Andrea was always by their sides, supporting them through their many passions or struggles of their lives.

Andrea was a devoted Catholic. She was a lifelong member of St. Hedwig's Church in Kingston. After their closing, she was a member of St. Ignatius Church in Kingston.

Andrea was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Helen Sileski. She is survived by a brother, John Sileski and wife, Jane, of Kingston Township; daughter, Helene Walters and husband, Jim, of Kingston; son, James Schappert and his companion, Jennifer Fink, of Dallas; daughter, Joan Solack and her husband, Richard, of Shavertown, grandchildren, Elisabeth Azarewicz, Christina Schappert, Trey Schappert, Melissa Solack, Ashley Solack, Aubrey Solack and Taylor Fink.

Due to the global state of emergency, graveside services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle, with a Memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later date at St. Ignatius Church, Kingston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Andrea's name to Adoptions From The Heart, 2212 Union Blvd., Allentown, 18109.