PLYMOUTH — Andrew Bencho Jr., 77, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Residential Hospice at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Plymouth, Andrew was the son of the late Emma Ann Moravec Bencho and Andrew Bencho Sr.

He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1960. He served in the 109th National Guard.

Andrew "Sonny" was employed by Ma's Bottling Company and later retired from Techniglas, Pittston, in 2005.

He competed in many bowling, dart and shuffleboard leagues. He enjoyed watching football and baseball, specifically the Eagles and Phillies, and walks in the woods.

Andrew was a devoted son, helping to care for his mother when it was needed most.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Andrew Sholtis Jr.

Surviving are his sister, Joan Sholtis, of Shavertown, with whom he resided the last several years; niece, Marlo Pace and husband Derek, of Shavertown; great-niece, Cienna "Honey Bun"; cousins; lifelong friends, Paul and Mitch; and his dog, Lucky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel Toomey will officiate. The family will receive friends following Mass.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Residential Home Health, Carrie, Tom, Lan, Patti, Joe and Jen, who took excellent care and provided support in his time of need; The Staff at Journey; Residential Hospice nurses and staff; and Dr. James Galasso and staff.

Memorial Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Residential Hospice and Home Care, 601 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.