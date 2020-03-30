EXETER — Andrew Fialko, 97, of Exeter, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Exeter.

Born in Exeter, he was the son of the late Andrew and Anna (Cerep) Fialko. He was a graduate of Exeter High School, Class of 1940. Following high school he entered the military serving in the U.S. Army during WWII and was stationed in France as a medic. After the war he returned home and worked in the coal mines for many years. Prior to his retirement he was employed at Phelps Dodge Copper as a machine operator. He was a member of St. Monica's Parish of West Wyoming.

Preceding him in death were sisters Mary Lapshansky, Elizabeth Husovsky and Anna Mae Shellhaimer and brother John Fialko.

Surviving is a son, Michael Fialko, of Matawan, N.J.; step-daughter; Beverly Dasilva; grandchildren, Kenny and Joe Lynn Dasilva, Matthew and Shawn Hughes; brother; Joseph Fialko, of Tonawanda, N.Y.; sister; Helen Steck, of Swoyersville; several nieces and nephews.

A blessing service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with Father Peter Tomczak officiating.

Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Slovak Cemetery, Exeter.

There will be no calling hours.

