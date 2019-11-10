SWOYERSVILLE — Andrew Harchar, 90, of Swoyersville passed into Eternal Life on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre

Born Dec. 17, 1928, Andrew was the son of the late Mary Harchar.

Andrew was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was self employed as a contractor for the past 45 years.

Andrew was an avid NASCAR fan and Green Bay Packers fan.

Andrew was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary.

He is survived by his daughters, Betsy Lepore, Diane Malarkey, Joanne Lepore and son-in-law, Art Malarkey; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Yaglowski; brother-in-law, Samuel Bartorillo Jr. and wife, Ann; brother-in-law, Allen Cohen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Residential Hospice for their care in comforting our Dad.

Private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.