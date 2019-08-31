JENKINS TWP. — Andrew "Andy" Hornick Jr., 46, of Jenkins Township, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

Andy was the son of Andrew Sr. and Kathryn Aritz Hornick. Andy was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and King's College, and the owner and operator of Andy's Diner on River Road in Plains Township. Andy valiantly battled multiple sclerosis for the last 18 years. Despite the odds and obstacles, he persevered and made the most of every single day.

Even though his physical ability and strength may have been compromised, his mental strength, attitude and resilience were not. He was able to adapt to his physical limitations and overcame despair with ingenuity to find a different way to live his everyday life. He cooked, baked, cleaned, gardened and ran the family business of Andy's Diner. Cooking and creating culinary deliciousness were his passion. Andy maintained his wicked sense of humor throughout his illness, which again solidifies how a diagnosis cannot rob someone of "everything." He would refer to himself as "Andy-Capped" and had an "Andy-Capable Wish List" of items to improve his life. Laughter has a way of alleviating stress and anxiety that is healing in of itself, which was integral to his resiliency and fight for his future. He researched, advocated for himself and allowed his doctors to utilize any new treatments that were available that could possibly help. He was an inspiration for all, especially for those who are fighting debilitating illnesses.

The family would like to express their appreciation to neurologist Dr. Douglas Nathanson, who provided kindhearted care and advocacy for Andy and all his patients with MS. They also want to extend their deepest appreciation to their family physician, Dr. Charles Manganiello, for not only the lifetime of medical care, but his unwavering loving care and compassion for Andy and their family.

Andy was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Hornick Sr.

In addition to his beloved mother Kathryn, Andy is survived by his sister, Cindy Moluski; niece Samantha Moluski and fiancée Mike Capone; nephew Bobby Moluski; aunt Annette Bozinko; cousins Brenda Bozinko and fiancée Bruce Christian, Susan Bozinko Hahne, Anne Karlotski, Tom Barrett; his best friend, Joe Tarreto, wife Melanie and son Leo; and many dear friends too numerous to mention.

A celebration of Andy's life will be announced shortly by the Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home Inc., 18 Kennedy St., Pittston.

