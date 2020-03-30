LUZERNE — Andrew J. DeWitt Jr. (Andy) passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020, at his home in Luzerne. His sister and caregiver, Ann Marie, was with him.

Born in Luzerne June 10, 1949, Andy was the son of the late Andrew and Anna DeWitt. He was predeceased by his sisters, Judy and Brenda, and his brother, John.

Andy is survived by his sister, Ann Marie Reese and brother-in-law, Don Reese, his nephew, Donald Reese Jr., of Waterville, his aunt, Gloria Rushnock, of Georgia, his special cousins, George Rushnock Sr., of Plymouth, Lois Atherton, of Luzerne, George Rushnock Jr., of Kingston, and numerous other cousins. He is also survived by his long-time friend (50 years) and pizza buddy, Ron Jacobs, of Wilkes-Barre.

He was a member of the first graduating class of Wyoming Valley West High School and attended Luzerne County Community College. Andy was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked at several manufacturing plants and was employed by Lord and Taylor Inc. for 25 years before retiring several years ago.

The ultimate handyman, he enjoyed working on many projects. An avid golfer, Andy enjoyed trips to Myrtle Beach, Williamsburg and Ocean City, as well as traveling to New York and playing in tournaments with his brother-in-law, Don. Andy was a great guy and he will be sadly missed.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty-Fort. To send the family an online condolence, visit hughbhughes.com.