WYOMING — Andrew J. Jones, "AJ," 25, of Wyoming, passed away as of a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. The beloved son of Tammie and John Jones was born on Aug. 9, 1994, in Kingston.

As a young boy, he was a member of West Wyoming Boy Scouts Pack #366, played mini-football for Wyoming/West Wyoming Jr. Warriors and West Pittston Rams. He also played baseball with Wyoming/West Wyoming Little League.

He is a graduate of Wyoming Area Class of 2012. Throughout high school he was a player of the Wyoming Area Warriors football team and baseball team. He also was an active member of Wyoming Area Student Council and the spirit tribe.

He attended Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, studying criminal justice. AJ graduated from Lackawanna College Police Academy.

AJ enjoyed hunting, fishing and trips to the cabin with his friends that turned into family. He enjoyed going on adventures with his fiancée, Erin. AJ also enjoyed spending time with his 17-month-old nephew, "Little Joe." He will be missed by his buddy "Riley." AJ will be terribly missed by a boatload of friends.

AJ was currently employed as a full time officer for the Swoyersville Police Department. He had also worked for the Summit Hill Police Department, Exeter Police Department and the Wyoming Police Department.

AJ worked his way through the ranks in the fire department, starting as a Junior Firefighter in the West Wyoming Fire Department. At the age of 18 he became a member of the Wyoming Hose Co. No. 1, where he worked his way up to the Borough Fire Chief and was now serving as the Deputy Chief. He was a member of the Jenkins Township Fire Department, Exeter Fire Department, Summit Hill and Diligence Fire Department of Lehighton.

AJ also loved lending a helping hand with his extended family at the Wyoming Valley Airport. Anything that involved adventures and helping out, he was right there.

Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Spencer and Maxine Masters.

Surviving are his parents: mother, Tammie Jones and step-father Christopher J. Simko, of Wyoming; father, John W. Jones and his wife, Kimberly Ann, of Lake Ariel; fiancée Erin Evans, of Summit Hill; sister, Kasey Lynn Jones and Joseph Latona, of Shavertown; brother, Jason Jones, of Lake Ariel; step-brothers, Ryan and Aaron Kizer, of Lake Ariel; Paternal grandparents; David and Carol Jones Sr., of Kingston; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Wyoming Avenue Christian Church 881 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704, with Pastor Dennis Gray officiating.

All relatives and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of services.

Interment will be in the Wyoming Cemetery.

Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, PA 18644.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scholarship Fund in Memory of Andrew J. Jones to the Lackawanna College Police Academy, 501 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510.

For more information or to send condolences please visit www.metcalfeshaver.com.