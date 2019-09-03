COURTDALE — Andrew J. Smith, 88, of Courtdale, son of the late Nicholas Smith and the late Anna Demchack Selage Smith, of Pringle, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Geisinger Hospital.

Andy was a veteran of the Korean War. He served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga as a fireman and assistant to the Admiral. On his return from military duty, he and his brothers operated a tire recapping business under the name "BULL BROS" on Union Street in Luzerne.

Andy was president of the Holy Name Society of St. Mary's Annunciation Church in Kingston and was supervisor of its cemetery in Pringle for over 20 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Parish in Luzerne, where he was an usher and Eucharistic minister.

Andy was also one of the best fisherman you would ever meet. He spent most of his free time fishing at the local lakes, where he made a multitude of friends.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Marie Rebinski, of Plymouth; and children Andy Jr., of Jackson, N.J., Diana, of Blakeslee, Leonard and Karen, of Hunlock Creek, and Maureen McAndrew, of Shickshinny; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

He will sadly be missed by all who knew him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne. Interment will be in St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.