Andrew Jackson (Andie) Scutt
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — Andrew Jackson Scutt (Andie), 24, of Oakland Park, Fla., and former resident of Mountain Top, passed away suddenly in an accident on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Florida.

Born in Kingston on Jan. 12, 1996, he was the son of April and James Scutt III. He graduated from Crestwood High School, Class of 2014 and furthered his education at Luzerne County Community College, where he achieved and Associate of Applied Science Degree in Hospitality and Business Management.

While in high school, he was a member of the Crestwood Marching Band and also participated in Crestwood's theater productions. He found a love for the French Language while at school and traveled to France to enjoy the culture. Andie also loved music and was ready to put on show for any available audience.

Andie found happiness in Florida and was thriving. He was proud of his work as a companion, comforting hospice patients in their time of need. Andie also worked the local pizza place and pursued a passion for cooking anything you could imagine. He fashioned his recipes from memory and rarely used anything written.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marilyn Ide, of Exeter, Paul Grey, of Duryea and paternal grandparents, James and Florence Scutt, of Dallas.

Today, we find comfort that Andie is with his beloved Grandma Scutt, cooking and listening to music, along with Grandpa Scutt.

He is survived by his parents, James and April Scutt III, of Mountain Top, brother, Russell Ide and girlfriend, Jess Kennedy and niece, Kaylee Ide, of Exeter, sister, Ashley Rogo (whom he affectionately called "Ashley Mom") and her husband, Robbie; nieces, Zoey (his "Baby Doo"), Paisley and Piper, of Mountain Top; and sister, Brianna Scutt and boyfriend, Christian Legath, Mountain Top, several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends throughout the country.

Andie made friends wherever he went leaving a lasting impression with his vibrant personality, positive attitude and contagious laugh. As Zoey (Andie's 5 year old niece) so aptly said, "Uncle Dew Yoo is in the stars now."

Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday from the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains with Pastor Thomas Harmon officiating.

Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, with a evening memorial service at 6:30 p.m. conducted by Pastor J.P. Bohanan of Christ United Church, Mountain Top.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Memories & Condolences

October 6, 2020
Andie, I will miss your laughter and sense of humor. You were such an amazing person. Thank you for the laughs and funny conversations. I will miss you greatly
Alexis G
Coworker
October 6, 2020
AJ, it's been the loneliest week of my life. I miss you and your glowing smile. Wherever you were you lit up the room with your personality. You were always fun to be around. Even though I knew you just a short time, you provided me with a life time of bad jokes. But I always laughed with you. AJ, watch over your mom, family and friends. I will never forget you
Jeff
Friend
October 5, 2020
Your memories will last forever. Andie touched many lives! They are light that won’t go out.
Michelle Ciccia
Friend
October 5, 2020
So very very sorry to hear. May God give comfort to all of you. Rest in paradise young man.
Christine Yale
