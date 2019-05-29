PLAINS TWP. — Andrew John Koschak Jr., 58, of the Hudson section of Plains Township, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

Born in Plains Township on April 16, 1961, he was the son of the late Andrew and Florence (Zukowski) Koschak Sr.

Andrew was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1982, and was employed at URS in Wilkes-Barre for many years. He was a lifelong member of the former St. John the Baptist Church, Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, where he was an altar server for over 10 years.

Andy is survived and will be sadly missed by his sisters, Lucille Bollens and her husband, Ken, of Pittsburgh, and Lorraine Koschak, of New Orleans, La.; brother John Koschak and his wife, Meghan, of Kingston; nephew Ken Bollens and his wife, Meghan, and their children, Lucy and Millie, of Pittsburgh; niece Elizabeth Arvay and her husband, Michael, and their children, Zeke and Xavier, of Pittsburgh; niece Krysta Henderson, of Wilkes-Barre; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held privately at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township.

