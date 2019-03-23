EXETER — Andrew "Tiny" Klapal, 77, of Exeter, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Pittston on Dec. 29, 1941, Andrew was the son of the late Andrew and Martha Wisnouskas Klapal.

He attended Exeter schools; he was a blacksmith by trade.

For 42 years, he owned/operated the Ooh-Ooh Bird Café on Tunkhannock Avenue in Exeter. Tiny was known for being quick-witted and a great joke-teller. He had a knack for making people feel welcome, everyone was his friend and he gave everyone a nickname or a number.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye, he was there for every baseball game or event possible and they adored him. He will greatly missed by everyone.

Surviving are his wife, Georgia Sutton Klapal; daughters Karen Nocito and her husband, Frank, of Hughestown, and Andrea Kosierowski and her husband, David, of Exeter; grandsons Frankie and Andrew Nocito; sister Verna Kolman and her husband, Jack, of The Villages, Fla.; brother Raymond Klapal and his wife, Carol, of Randolph, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Bayada Hospice and Dr. Baloga and his office staff, Carol and Amanda.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. A blessing service will follow at 8 p.m. from the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Paint Pittston Pink, 133 S. Main St., Pittston. To leave an online condolence, visit Tiny's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.