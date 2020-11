SWOYERSVILLE — Andrew M. Drevenak, 62, of Swoyersville, died Nov. 24, 2020. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Carolann (Lopuhovsky) Drevenak. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.