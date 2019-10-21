PITTSTON — Andrew "Sonny" P. Kasisky Sr., 69, of Pittston, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. He and his wife, Cheryl Hughes Kasisky, have celebrated 45 years of marriage.

Born in Pittston, he was a son of the late Andrew and Maria Schumaucher Kasisky. Andrew was educated in the Pittston schools. He was a Navy veteran, having served on the USS Independence during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Schott Glass Technologies, Duryea. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a member of the American Legion Post 477, Pittston and the Lithuanian Club, Pittston.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Robert Kasisky and wife, Lori; Andrew Kasisky, Jr. and wife, Dianne and Monique Kasisky; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard, Ronald and Michael Kasisky; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Zorro.

Andrew was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Kasisky, and sister, Mary Kasisky.

A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in the Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith), by Fr. Jack Lambert. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Military services will be conducted by AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.