PITTSTON — Anelia A. Onderko, 66, of Pittston, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, April 18, 2020, in Cedar Crest Hospital, Allentown.

Born in Pittston on Nov. 20, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nellie Edonick Luke.

She was a graduate of Pittston Area High School. Anelia retired after 35 years as a clerk at Pittston City Hall. She was co-owner of MurSadies Estate Jewelry — named after her two Cocker Spaniels Murray and Sadie — with her husband Michael (Ben) Onderko. She was also a co-owner of Monument Antiques and participated in many antique shows in New York and Pennsylvania. She was also active with online antique sales. Anelia was known to her friends as "the jewelry lady."

Anelia was a kind and loving person. She enjoyed auctions, fishing, camping and traveling. She was full of life and enthusiasm and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Luke and sister-in-law, Maryann Victor.

Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Michael (Ben) Onderko; siblings, Trudy Hazenski, of Duryea; Michael Luke, of Edwardsville; Bernadine Shimko and her husband Leonard, of Harding; John Luke and his wife Suzy, of Missouri; Joseph Luke and Li, of Kingston; and Betsy Jang and her husband Lawrence, of Berkeley, Calif.; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Private funeral services are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.