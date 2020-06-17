MOUNTAIN TOP — Angelina Lynne Rovinski, 25, of Mountain Top, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.

It's with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of our daughter. She was a graduate of Crestwood High School, Luzerne County Community College and Kutztown University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in fine arts. She was an amazing artist, during her short time on Earth. She will always be remembered as a beautiful, gentle, sweet child. We pray her pain is gone and that she is in a better place now, where she can be happy again!

Angelina is survived by parents, Andrea and Joseph Rovinski, of Mountain Top; grandmothers, Jane Jones and Carmella Rovinski, of Mountain Top; brother, Sean White and his wife, Karissa and their daughter, Aubree, of Idaho; brother, Joey Rovinski and his wife, Suzie and their children, Joey and Alivia, of Minnesota; and her cats, Karl and Kafei.

A Celebration of Angelina's life service will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with the Rev. Joseph Evanko officiating.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 p.m. until time of service.

