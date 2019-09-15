PITTSTON — Angeline J. Loquasto, 86, of Pittston, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at River Run Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Kingston.

She was born in Pittston, a daughter of the late Modesto and Adele Leedock Loquasto. Angeline was educated in the Pittston schools. Prior to retirement, she worked for Lee Manufacturing, Pittston, as well as several other garment companies in the area.

Angeline, also known as "Auntie," will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Angeline is survived by her loving and devoted sister, Mary Charney, of Pittston; nieces, Adele Leonard and husband, John, of Tampa, Fla., and Susan Grohowski and husband, Jerry, of Wilkes-Barre; great-niece, Emily Leonard, of Tampa, Fla.

She was preceded in death by a brother, James Loquasto.

Funeral arrangements will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Pittston Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

