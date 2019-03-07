WILKES-BARRE — Angelo A. Ricci, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Born March 22, 1931, in Carovilli, Italy, he was a son of the late Sabatino and Lucia DiGiacomo Ricci.

Angelo emigrated to the United States through Ellis Island and settled in Dorrance with his parents as a small child; the family later moved to Nanticoke. He was the oldest of 16 children.

In 1952, he was married to the love of his life, Bernadine Witczak. Together they raised four children.

A proud veteran of the Korean War, Angelo was a corporal in the United States Army.

Angelo was a traveling canvasser for several years before venturing into the pizza business. In 1960, he began operating Anita's Pizza on Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre and established Angelo's Pizza while moving just a few blocks up the street in 1965: the rest is history.

Angelo was a member of the Parish of St. Leo the Great in Ashley. He was active with the Korean War Veterans of Wyoming Valley, the Sons of Italy and Rainbow Seniors.

His brothers, James, Donald and Peter Ricci, and sisters Mary Brink and Jean Guskiewicz preceded him in death.

Angelo will be greatly missed by his wife, Bernadine; children Angelo Jr. and his wife, Patricia, Carmelina and her husband, John Nealon Jr., Gerry and his wife, Melanie, and Deborah and her husband, Edward Buratti; grandchildren Angelo III (Tonya), Angela (John), Kevin (Kristin), Billy (Jennifer), John (Mindy), Andrew (Mollie), Matt (Erin), Deana (Rich), Gerry (Lauren), Brian (Dana), Ryan (Jessica) and Jeff (Lindsey); great-grandchildren Emma, Sophie, Abigail, Angelo IV, Alexis, Keira, Evelyn, Noah, Vincent, Jack, Lillie, Jacob, Fiona, Gavin, Delaney, Addisyn and Austin; brothers Robert, Louis, John, Anthony and Samuel Ricci; sisters Lucy Ricci, Eleanor Hamrick, Rose Pelas, Louise Pavone and Antonette Simchick; and nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Celebration of Angelo's life will begin with visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with a gathering at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Leo. Interment with military honors will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke.

Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the Church of Saint Leo, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, PA 18706, or the Korean War Veterans of Wyoming Valley, P.O. Box 1571, Kingston, PA 18704.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Angelo's family at www.celebratehislife.com.