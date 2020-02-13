SLOCUM TWP. — Angie Webby, 92, Slocum Township, peacefully slipped into the hands of God to join her husband and daughter in eternal rest on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Zan, Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Fares and Maouna Martinos. She followed her husband, Attorney Peter Webby, to America from her home country of Lebanon, leaving her family and everything familiar to her behind to start a new life in the United States. Later, Angie blessed Peter with seven children while supporting him through his education to become the first lawyer of Lebanese descent in Luzerne County. In addition she encouraged him on his path to become Luzerne County's first public defender. During this time Angie operated Webby's Pizza and made and sold Lebanese food for her son's business, Webby's Middle Eastern and American Food.

She was the loving glue which held together her immediate and extended family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved her famous cooking, especially her grape leaves and Situ bread. Her children helped her achieve a lifelong goal of becoming a United States citizen.

Losing her loving husband when she was only 49, she successfully loved, supported and raised her seven children alone. Angie was extremely dedicated to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her church and Maronite Catholic religion. She was a devoted member of St. Anthony + St. George Maronite Church and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She tirelessly worked for her church during their annual bazaar.

In addition to her husband Angie is preceded in death by her daughter, Helene Webby Krapf; her sister, Foutina Juan; and her brothers, Yousaf Martinos, Martinos Martinos, Boutros Martinos and Elias Martinos.

Surviving are her daughter, Theresa Webby Schenck and husband John III of Dorrance Township; her sons, Joseph Webby and his companion, Vicky Gustin, Ferris Webby and wife, Elaine, George Webby and his companion, Charlene Holby, Peter Webby and wife Denise and John Webby and wife, Missy, all of Slocum Township; grandchildren, Amy Webby Piech, Peter Webby III, Joseph Webby, Angel Mae Webby Zola, Ferris Webby Jr., Charbi Anne Webby-Sokola, Loriah Ann Webby Van Stone, John Webby Jr., Christopher Dotzel, Johnny Schenck IV, Leanne Schenck, Amanda Krapf Wickiser and Brittany Krapf; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Thamam Webby and her family; and her godchildren, Peter Atie Jr., Diana M. Atie and Peter A. Vanderham.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with Divine Liturgy to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony and St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Paul Damien will be the celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Incense prayer service will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The family would like to give special thanks to Kathy from Griswold for the kind and gentle care she gave to Angie, Geisinger Medical Center and Allied Services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any St. Charbel organization or to the Slocum Township Ambulance Association who was always there when Angie needed them.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Angie's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.