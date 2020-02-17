HANOVER TWP. — Ann Brodhead, 84, of Hanover Township, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Wilkes Barre General Hospital, Wilkes Barre. She was born in Wilkes-Barre Township on Aug. 19, 1935, the daughter of the late Alex and Catherine (Wytosh) Krasnahill. She attended the Wilkes Barre Township schools. Ann was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church in Ashley.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 43 years, Clarence Brodhead, on Nov. 3, 2001, brothers, Al, Joe, Leo, Ray, John and infant brother Raymond Krasnahill.

Surviving are sons, John Brodhead, of Hanover Township, and Gary Brodhead and his wife, Angela, of Hanover Township, twin granddaughters, Gracie and Katelyn Brodhead, who both were the love of her life, brother, Teddy Krasnahill and his wife, Joanie, of Hanover Township, sister, Catherine Karns, of Stem, N.C., numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. from St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. Entombment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.