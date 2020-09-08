1/1
Ann C. Doyle
Ann C. Doyle, 88 years of age, peacefully passed away on Aug. 22, 2020.

Born in Pittston, she was the youngest child of Salvatore Cravatta and Crocifissa Vella. Ann graduated from Pittston High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Barry College.

She met and married her husband, Thomas N. Marshall, in Miami, Fla., in 1951. She was a classroom teacher for 65 years, earning her specialist degree in early elementary and early childhood. At her best with students, she was an especially gifted reading teacher. She believed that a good teacher can change a child to believe in his or her own unique abilities.

Ann was a devoted Catholic and active parishioner at St. David Catholic Church, where she would volunteer in the women's club. She also volunteered at the Davie Florida Police Department and the Memorial Hospital. Ann was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

Her entire family will miss her. Predeceased by her husbands, Thomas N. Marshall, Peter Mustell, Patrick Doyle and her son, Thomas Rick Marshall.

She is survived by her beloved dog, Prissy, daughters, Debra A. Turner and Donnalyn M. Garvin, as well as son-in-law, Richard Garvin; three grandchildren and their families, Michelle Abdel-Aziz and Mohammed, Christopher Turner, Nicholas and Shelby Garvin, as well as three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Abigail and Abraham. Her brother, James Cravatta and a sister-in-law, Helen Cravatta, with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a Mass conducted at St. David Catholic Church, 3900 South University Dr., Davie, FL, 33328, on Sept. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Lauderdale Memorial Park Cemetery next to her loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
