PLAINS TWP. — Ann Walsh Ceaser of Plains Township passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Jan. 6, 1959, in Plains Township, Ann was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Lavin) Walsh. A life resident of Plains Township, Ann was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School and College Misericordia. Ann was employed as the business manager for Pipes-R-Us Co., Wilkes-Barre. Ann enjoyed tending to her flower garden, crossword puzzles, and crime drama television shows, namely "Blue Bloods," "Law and Order: SVU," "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D."

Surviving are her husband of 33 years, Joseph; daughter Lara Ceaser-Page (Brett), Columbus, Ohio; son Edward J. Ceaser, at home; brothers, Edward (Mary) Walsh, Plains Township, Michael (Evelyn) Walsh, Harveys Lake, Donald Walsh, Plains Township; sister Kathleen Walsh (John) Miskiewicz, Savannah, Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her faithful canine companion, Max.

A funeral for Ann will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30,2019, from the Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, with the Rev. Jack C. Lambert, pastor of Ss. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, Plains Township, officiating. Internment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends are invited to a visitation with the family 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to Laura's Hope Rescue 3385 Forest St., Hop Bottom, PA 18824 or the SPCA. of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.